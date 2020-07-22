26,966 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,467.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 111,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 104,392 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 668.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 67,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 560.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $108.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

