4,073 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,072.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 72,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 416,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

