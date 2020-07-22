4,645 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 722.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

