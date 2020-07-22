$563.96 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post $563.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.20 million and the lowest is $555.71 million. TEGNA reported sales of $536.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in TEGNA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 302,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 108,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

