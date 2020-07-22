7,322 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

