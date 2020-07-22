ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $5,166,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,425.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,263,584. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

