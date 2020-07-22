ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADOCIA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS:ADOCY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. ADOCIA/S has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.94.

ADOCIA/S Company Profile

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

