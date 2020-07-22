Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

API has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

About Advanced Photonix

Advanced Photonix, Inc (API) is engaged in the development and manufacture of optoelectronic devices and sub-systems and systems. The Company serves a range of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a range of industries. API supports its customers from the initial concept and design phase of the product, through testing to full-scale production.

