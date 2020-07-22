Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Hold

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

