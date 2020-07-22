AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Bank of America cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

