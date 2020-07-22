Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.77. Agenus shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 2,495,600 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Agenus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agenus Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 183,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $693,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,276,950.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 781,900 shares of company stock worth $2,847,418 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $29,827,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 294,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 1,488.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 281,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.