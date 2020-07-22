AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $264,254,019.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 34,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $2,268,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,701,242 shares of company stock valued at $269,439,086. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 24.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.18. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

