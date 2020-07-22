Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.39

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.39 and traded as high as $34.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 3,064 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.