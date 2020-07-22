Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,778.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,594.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.