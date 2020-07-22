Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. China International Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,594.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,778.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

