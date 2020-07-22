Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,778.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

