American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

