American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 65.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $10,006,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.1% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 208.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $259.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

