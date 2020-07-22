Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

