Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 107.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 332,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 158,642 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of AIV opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

