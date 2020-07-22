Apella Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,778.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,256.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,594.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

