Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,705.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

