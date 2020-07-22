Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Apple by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 419,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $152,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,705.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

