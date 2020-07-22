Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,705.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.