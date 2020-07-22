Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.14 and traded as low as $10.01. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 4,800 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 8.62% of Ark Restaurants worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

