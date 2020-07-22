Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €8.00 ($8.99) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.31) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €7.47 ($8.40).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.19 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.22. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($9.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.