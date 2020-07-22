Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 47.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 64.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $5,501,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 254.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $239.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 174.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.08.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.