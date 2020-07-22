Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,171 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of Avis Budget Group worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,250 shares during the last quarter.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.30.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

