Baader Bank Reiterates “€36.50” Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €36.50 ($41.01) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOW. Barclays set a €33.50 ($37.64) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.54 ($36.56).

SOW opened at €37.76 ($42.43) on Wednesday. Software has a 52-week low of €21.60 ($24.27) and a 52-week high of €37.78 ($42.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.98.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

