Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 46,800 shares.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 106,690 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $166,436.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 441,282 shares of company stock valued at $744,360.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.26% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

