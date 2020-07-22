Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSMX opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several research analysts have commented on BSMX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

