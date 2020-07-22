Barclays Increases LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $49.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPSN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on LivePerson from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,912 shares of company stock worth $3,545,423. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.