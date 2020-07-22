Barclays Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDC. UBS Group cut shares of Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 482 ($5.93) to GBX 323 ($3.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mediclinic International to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

MDC stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.13) on Wednesday. Mediclinic International has a 12 month low of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.40 ($5.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 271.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 309.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -5.85.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

