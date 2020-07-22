Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI)

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SXI. ValuEngine raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

SXI stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. Standex Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $706.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Standex Int’l’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Standex Int’l will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 96.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

