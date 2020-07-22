Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.24

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $11.15. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 236,400 shares traded.

BZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $338.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 14.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

