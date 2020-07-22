Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 63.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $271.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.89.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

