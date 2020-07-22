Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $29,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -812.00 and a beta of 3.01. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $239.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,922 shares of company stock worth $35,705,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

