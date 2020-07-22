Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,020 shares of company stock valued at $10,111,965. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Argus increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.