Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.14. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

