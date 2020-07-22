Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 296 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 175,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after acquiring an additional 277,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $291.40 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.38 and its 200 day moving average is $254.55. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,036 shares of company stock worth $84,408,299. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. JMP Securities increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

