Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 16.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

C opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.