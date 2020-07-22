Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $21.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,778.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,594.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

