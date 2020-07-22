Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,023,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,223,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,375,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $582.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.23 and a 200-day moving average of $606.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.71 per share, for a total transaction of $211,847.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

