Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $840,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,973 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.02.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.