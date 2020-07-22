Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

