Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 7.0% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 20.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Nomura raised their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $357.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.32. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $362.20. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

