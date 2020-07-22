Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,675,211,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Baidu by 4,692.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,811,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,099,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,689,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average of $115.87. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.55.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

