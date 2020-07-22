Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

