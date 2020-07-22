Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

