Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 210.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $1,209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,922 shares of company stock worth $35,705,520 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.00 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.